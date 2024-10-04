EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,162.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 97,755 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

CTVA stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

