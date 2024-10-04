EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,749 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

