EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.