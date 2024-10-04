EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 519 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $115.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,348,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.