EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,872,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

