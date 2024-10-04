EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

