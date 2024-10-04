Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

