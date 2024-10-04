B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 114.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

