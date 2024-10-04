Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average is $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,123 shares of company stock valued at $94,376,699. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

