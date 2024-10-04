Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $105.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

