B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

