Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.86 (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.864 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,607. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.11.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

