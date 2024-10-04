Wells Fargo & Company Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 1,169,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,309,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.00. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,466,406 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

