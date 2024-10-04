Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 217,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

