Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

PNE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.03. 113,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$368.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.61 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.