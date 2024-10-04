Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.71 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $128.25 million and $4.71 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $2,646.98 or 0.04301173 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00250911 BTC.
About Tether Gold
Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars.
