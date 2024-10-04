Bobcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.71 (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. Bobcoin has a market cap of $13.56 million and $24.71 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

