DIMO Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $333,533.29 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 242,629,445.28233922 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14863485 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $331,720.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

