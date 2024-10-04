PAID Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.47 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $19.47 million and $26,109.76 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04643146 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $20,615.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

