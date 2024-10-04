SmarDex (SDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $73.16 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $73.16 million and approximately $774,872.78 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,673,795,027 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,671,884,486.971767 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00837195 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $828,170.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

