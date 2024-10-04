Celestia Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Celestia has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00008400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $729.13 million and $124.14 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,074,082,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,074,082,191.780558 with 215,125,719.530558 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.97593565 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $104,819,195.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

