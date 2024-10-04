Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.63 million and $626,732.61 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,707,255 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

