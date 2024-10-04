Bancor Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.31 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $58.70 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.61 or 1.00089015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 124,874,783 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 124,874,782.91828331. The last known price of Bancor is 0.46548291 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $2,771,272.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.