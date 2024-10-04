DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 41.4% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.08 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00071123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00018758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.48 or 0.40019739 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.