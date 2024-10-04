Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $25.74 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and approximately $368.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $25.74 or 0.00041819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,381,365 coins and its circulating supply is 406,378,265 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

