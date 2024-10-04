AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.53 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

