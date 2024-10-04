Gigachad Price Reaches $0.0327 on Exchanges (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Gigachad has a market cap of $314.10 million and $9.63 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gigachad has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000060 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00250911 BTC.

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.02811855 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,445,927.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars.

