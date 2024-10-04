Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.8% After Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. 627,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,366,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

