International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Bernstein Bank currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $224.94 and last traded at $223.92, with a volume of 322788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.