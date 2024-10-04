Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.25

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $149.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,259,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,249,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00489112 USD and is up 59.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,290.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

