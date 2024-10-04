Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.25

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $149.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,259,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,249,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00489112 USD and is up 59.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,290.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.