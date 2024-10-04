Manta Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.18 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $276.60 million and $28.18 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manta Network has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.71794866 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $30,837,360.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

