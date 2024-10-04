OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $96,475.62 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000060 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00250911 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.1366741 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $85,500.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

