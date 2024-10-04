Everscale Price Tops $0.0355 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and $841,660.98 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

