BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $995.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $945.00 to $995.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $928.40.

NYSE:BLK opened at $949.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $888.15 and its 200 day moving average is $825.47. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $960.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

