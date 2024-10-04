Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $100.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 37.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

