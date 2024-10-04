T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

TROW opened at $108.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

