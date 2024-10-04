AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AIR opened at $66.41 on Friday. AAR has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in AAR by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

