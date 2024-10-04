Truist Financial Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $119.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

