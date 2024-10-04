Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

NYSE:RSG opened at $201.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $141.56 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

