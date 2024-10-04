Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.63 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,153 shares of company stock worth $216,004. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

