CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 58.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 49.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $814,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.