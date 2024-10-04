Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) PT Raised to $96.00

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

