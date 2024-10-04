iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,655,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 552.4% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $95.15 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

