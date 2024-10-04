B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $960,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital World Investors grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.0 %

DAL stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

