B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,583 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

