B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,874 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SPYI opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

