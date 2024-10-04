B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,391 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 646.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $754.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 76.61% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

