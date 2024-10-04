PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

