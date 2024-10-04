B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 217,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 78,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

