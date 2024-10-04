B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after acquiring an additional 96,593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,467.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 94,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 670.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 282,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 245,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

